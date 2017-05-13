|Location:
|The Old Schoolhouse
|Map:
|23945 NE North Valley Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5034074836
|Email:
|christy@studiochristy.com
|Website:
|http://www.vivisvintage.com
|All Dates:
Vivi's Vintage Market
This is a curated market with vintage and home decor, furniture, handmade gifts and jewelry. We will also have food and beverage vendors, and a silent auction. The market is at The Old Schoolhouse in Newberg, and goes to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
You can find full details online at:
vivisvintage.com
vivisvintage.com/spring
facebook.com/vivisvintage
Instagram @vivisvintagemarket
