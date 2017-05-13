Vivi's Vintage Market

This is a curated market with vintage and home decor, furniture, handmade gifts and jewelry. We will also have food and beverage vendors, and a silent auction. The market is at The Old Schoolhouse in Newberg, and goes to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.



You can find full details online at:

vivisvintage.com

vivisvintage.com/spring

facebook.com/vivisvintage

Instagram @vivisvintagemarket