 Calendar Home
Location:Winter's Hill Estate
Map:6451 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/vineyard-pruning-workshop/
All Dates:Feb 5, 2017 11:00 am - 1:30 pm

Vineyard Pruning Workshop

Join our owner and winemaker, Russell Gladhart, in the vineyard for a vineyard pruning workshop. This is your chance to get in the vineyard to get your hands dirty while learning something. After the work in the vineyard is done you are invited back up to the winery to sit down with us for lunch and wine.


Be prepared for cold and wet by dressing warmly. In the past most have brought a change of clothes with them for lunch.


Cost $25 (paid at winery)

15 people max



