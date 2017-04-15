Vineyard Pest Management/IPM workshop (IN SPANISH)

Vineyard Pest Management/IPM is a non-credit workshop offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This class is taught in Spanish; students must be able to speak and write in Spanish. Register by going to www.chemeketa.edu/programs/agriculture/community.



For workshop questions, please contact the program director, Jessica Sandrock.

Fee: $57