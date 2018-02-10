 Calendar Home
Location:Evening Land Vineyards
Map:1326 N Highway 99W, Dundee, OR, 97115, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/vine-to-valentines/
All Dates:Feb 10, 2018 11:00 am
Feb 11, 2018 12:00 am - 5:00 pm

Vine to Valentines

We warmly welcome you to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Evening Land. We are partnering with our neighbors for an unforgettable afternoon in paradise as you tour the vineyards of Evening Land, Cristom, Bethel Heights, and Evesham Wood. The eastern slopes of the Eola-Amity Hills have yielded many of Oregon’s most renowned wines and this year’s Vines to Valentines Weekend offers a rare chance to taste them all.

To participate in this special tour of 4 classic Eola-Amity Hills Estates,simply visit us at Seven Springs Vineyard (map) at 4180 Lone Star Road Salem, OR on Saturday or Sunday between 11am and 5pm. We will issue you a punch card to visit all 4 properties and begin your tour & tasting of the historic Seven Springs Vineyard.

~ $20 tasting fee per person, per winery ~

Evening Land Vineyards
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

