Vine to Valentines

We warmly welcome you to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Evening Land. We are partnering with our neighbors for an unforgettable afternoon in paradise as you tour the vineyards of Evening Land, Cristom, Bethel Heights, and Evesham Wood. The eastern slopes of the Eola-Amity Hills have yielded many of Oregon’s most renowned wines and this year’s Vines to Valentines Weekend offers a rare chance to taste them all.

To participate in this special tour of 4 classic Eola-Amity Hills Estates,simply visit us at Seven Springs Vineyard (map) at 4180 Lone Star Road Salem, OR on Saturday or Sunday between 11am and 5pm. We will issue you a punch card to visit all 4 properties and begin your tour & tasting of the historic Seven Springs Vineyard.

~ $20 tasting fee per person, per winery ~