|Location:
|Carlton Winemakers Studio
|Map:
|801 N Scott St, Carlton, OR 97111,USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/vertical-tasting-of-dukes-family-vineyards-wines/
|All Dates:
Vertical Tasting of Dukes Family Vineyards
Join owner Jackie Dukes as she takes you through a seated vertical tasting of Dukes Family Vineyards’ wines, including the celebrated 2013 Charlotte Pinot noir. Space will be limited, so reserve your seat by emailing whitney@winemakersstudio.com or calling 503-852-6100.
Complimentary for wine club members, this intimate tasting is $20 for non-club guests, which includes the Dukes tasting and our daily flight in the tasting room.