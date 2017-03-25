 Calendar Home
Location:Carlton Winemakers Studio
Map:801 N Scott St, Carlton, OR 97111,USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/vertical-tasting-of-dukes-family-vineyards-wines/
All Dates:Mar 25, 2017 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Vertical Tasting of Dukes Family Vineyards

Join owner Jackie Dukes as she takes you through a seated vertical tasting of Dukes Family Vineyards’ wines, including the celebrated 2013 Charlotte Pinot noir. Space will be limited, so reserve your seat by emailing whitney@winemakersstudio.com or calling 503-852-6100.

Complimentary for wine club members, this intimate tasting is $20 for non-club guests, which includes the Dukes tasting and our daily flight in the tasting room.

