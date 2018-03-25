Verjus & You

Verjus is a fresh press green grape juice we make right in our Dayton Oregon winery.

Discover why it’s been a staple in European kitchens for centuries. Learn more about this unique culinary product. We’ll be sampling Verjus, providing recipes and samples of culinary creations with this unique ingredient.

Perfect for the cooking foodie -this culinary product flies under the radar. Use it in any recipe that calls for lemon juice or vinegar, also use it independently. It’s perfect as a reduction, salad dressing and even brings a brightness to craft cocktails that is unmatched. The versatility of this culinary product is never-ending.