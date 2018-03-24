 Calendar Home
Location:Seufert Winery
Map:303 Main St, Ste 1B, Dayton, OR, 97114, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/verjus-you/
All Dates:Mar 24, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mar 25, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Verjus & You

Verjus is a fresh press green grape juice we make right in our Dayton Oregon winery.

Discover why it’s been a staple in European kitchens for centuries. Learn more about this unique culinary product. We’ll be sampling Verjus, providing recipes and samples of culinary creations with this unique ingredient.

Perfect for the cooking foodie -this culinary product flies under the radar. Use it in any recipe that calls for lemon juice or vinegar, also use it independently. It’s perfect as a reduction, salad dressing and even brings a brightness to craft cocktails that is unmatched. The versatility of this culinary product is never-ending.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

