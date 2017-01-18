Vegetarian Wine Dinner @ Aviary

Kick-off New Year resolutions with Aviary’s first-ever four course vegetarian wine dinner featuring creative vegetable preparations from Aviary chef/owner Sarah Pliner. Aviary’s vegetarian wine dinner will be held on Wednesday, January 18th, featuring wine pairings from Anne Amie Vineyards with winemaker Thomas Housemaker pouring the wines and discussing winemaking methods and vineyard sites. Known for applying unexpected culinary techniques to local and exotic ingredients, Aviary’s dinner menu has always featured numerous creatively composed vegetarian options, something personally important to chef Pliner. Chef Sarah’s cuisine will be thoughtfully coupled with wines from Anne Amie.

Fee: $60