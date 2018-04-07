|Location:
|Durant Vineyards
|Map:
|5430 NE Breyman Orchards Rd, Dayton, OR, 97114, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/vault-wine-tasting/
|All Dates:
Vault Wine Tasting
Join us for our 3rd annual Vault Tasting Event. This event will provide you the opportunity to sample and purchase very limited and exclusive wines from our wine vault. Enjoy an evening of wine, light appetizers, good conversation, and plenty of fun.
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vault-wine-tasting-tickets-43767968171?aff=efbeventtix.