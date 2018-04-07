 Calendar Home
Location:Durant Vineyards
Map:5430 NE Breyman Orchards Rd, Dayton, OR, 97114, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/vault-wine-tasting/
All Dates:Apr 7, 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Vault Wine Tasting

Join us for our 3rd annual Vault Tasting Event. This event will provide you the opportunity to sample and purchase very limited and exclusive wines from our wine vault. Enjoy an evening of wine, light appetizers, good conversation, and plenty of fun.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vault-wine-tasting-tickets-43767968171?aff=efbeventtix.

Durant Vineyards
Durant Vineyards 97114 5430 NE Breyman Orchards Rd, Dayton, OR, 97114, United States
