Location:Raptor Ridge Winery
Map:18700 SW Hillsboro Hwy, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503-628-8463
Email:info@raptorridgewinery.com
Website:http://www.raptorridgewinery.com
All Dates:Jun 11, 2017 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Valley Commissary at Raptor Ridge Winery

Join Raptor Ridge and Valley Commissary for a special lunch at the winery. Menu includes: Chilled Pea Soup, Pinot Braised Pork, Shoulder, and Rhubarb Gallete paired with three Raptor Ridge wines.

Fee: $40PP Flight Club Members $50PP General Public

Raptor Ridge Winery is teaming up with McMinnville's Valley Commissary restaurant

Raptor Ridge Winery
Raptor Ridge Winery 18700 18700 SW Hillsboro Hwy, Newberg, Oregon 97132
