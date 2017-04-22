Valhalla Winery's Fourth Annual Adult Prom

Once again its Prom Season at Valhalla Winery! It’s time to dust off your formal wear and join us at the winery for our fourth annual adult prom. The event will feature music by DJ Nate Robertson, champagne jello shots, local beer on tap, photo opportunities and food available for purchase.

This is a 21+ event. Call the tasting room to order your boutineer and corsage!

Fee: $10