|Location:
|Valhalla Winery (formerly Domaine Meriwether)
|Map:
|23785 Hwy 126, Veneta, Oregon 97487
|Phone:
|5419359711
|Email:
|info@valhallawinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.valhallawinery.com/valhalla-winery-events/12/adult-prom/
|All Dates:
Valhalla's Fourth Annual Adult Prom
Once again its Prom Season at Valhalla Winery! It’s time to dust off your formal wear and join us at the winery for our fourth annual adult prom!
Featuring:
DJ Nate Robertson
Champagne Jello shots
Local Beer on tap
Photo Ops
Food available for purchase
And all of your favorite Valhalla Winery wines!
Call the tasting room to order your Boutineer ($7) and Corsage ($15) 541-935-9711
Fee: $10
All the fun of a high school prom, none of the awkwardness. And you get to drink great wine now!