Valhalla's Fourth Annual Adult Prom

Once again its Prom Season at Valhalla Winery! It’s time to dust off your formal wear and join us at the winery for our fourth annual adult prom!



Featuring:

DJ Nate Robertson

Champagne Jello shots

Local Beer on tap

Photo Ops

Food available for purchase

And all of your favorite Valhalla Winery wines!



Call the tasting room to order your Boutineer ($7) and Corsage ($15) 541-935-9711

Fee: $10