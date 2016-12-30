|Location:
|Valhalla Winery (formerly Domaine Meriwether)
|Map:
|23785 Hwy 126, Veneta, Oregon 97487
|Phone:
|5419359711
|Email:
|info@meriwetherwines.com
|Website:
|http://www.Meriwetherwines.com
|All Dates:
Valhalla's Pre-New Year's Eve Party
Join us in kicking off the new year early! Say goodbye to 2016 and hello to 2017!
Featuring:
Live music by the Heavy Chevy Band from 6-9PM.
Food will be available for purchase by Vinnies Smokin BBQ.
Special New Years pricing on sparkling wine.
Complimentary Wine tasting.
Local Beer and Cider on tap.
Champagne Jello Shots
Pre New Year's Bellini.
Call the tasting room to reserve table for larger groups.
541-935-9711
Cheers!
No offsite alcohol.
Fee: $Free
A pre-New Year's Eve party to send off '16 and welcome '17......