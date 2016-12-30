Valhalla's Pre-New Year's Eve Party

Join us in kicking off the new year early! Say goodbye to 2016 and hello to 2017!



Featuring:

Live music by the Heavy Chevy Band from 6-9PM.

Food will be available for purchase by Vinnies Smokin BBQ.

Special New Years pricing on sparkling wine.

Complimentary Wine tasting.

Local Beer and Cider on tap.

Champagne Jello Shots

Pre New Year's Bellini.



Call the tasting room to reserve table for larger groups.

541-935-9711



Cheers!



No offsite alcohol.

Fee: $Free