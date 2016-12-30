 Calendar Home
Location:Valhalla Winery (formerly Domaine Meriwether)
Map:23785 Hwy 126, Veneta, Oregon 97487
Phone: 5419359711
Email:info@meriwetherwines.com
Website:http://www.Meriwetherwines.com
All Dates:Dec 30, 2016 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Valhalla's Pre-New Year's Eve Party

Join us in kicking off the new year early! Say goodbye to 2016 and hello to 2017!

Featuring:
Live music by the Heavy Chevy Band from 6-9PM.
Food will be available for purchase by Vinnies Smokin BBQ.
Special New Years pricing on sparkling wine.
Complimentary Wine tasting.
Local Beer and Cider on tap.
Champagne Jello Shots
Pre New Year's Bellini.

Call the tasting room to reserve table for larger groups.
541-935-9711

Cheers!

No offsite alcohol.

 

Fee: $Free

A pre-New Year's Eve party to send off '16 and welcome '17......

Valhalla Winery (formerly Domaine Meriwether)
Valhalla Winery (formerly Domaine Meriwether) 23785 23785 Hwy 126, Veneta, Oregon 97487
December (2016)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2016 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS