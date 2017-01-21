Valhalla's Fourth Annual Beach Party

Get ready to dress up in your best beach attire and dance the night away on our sand dance floor with DJ Nate Robertson! You’ll quickly forget what month it is as you escape into our tropically transformed tasting room. Food will be available for purchase, and of course so will all of the delicious Valhalla wines! If wine is not your style we offer a selection of local micro beers and cider on tap (and of course we’ll have plenty of our Champagne Jello Shots)!

This event sells out so don’t wait to get your tickets!

21 and over please.

No offsite alcohol permitted

.

Call or email with any questions

541-935-9711

info@valhallawinery.com

Fee: $10