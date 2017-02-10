Valentines Weekend at Ponzi Vineyards

Treat your sweetheart to a day in wine country. Be among the first to taste our vibrant and mouthwatering 2016 Ponzi Pinot Noir Rosé, alongside other Ponzi favorites.



On Saturday, February 11th, 7pm, join us for Wine Pairing 101. Inspire your tastebuds as you explore complementary food and wine through a delectable dinner with Culinary Director Thomas Ghinazzi. $100/person. Club member discounts apply. RSVP to kati@ponziwines.com.



Valentine’s Weekend Hours: Fri-Sun: 11am-5:30pm



19500 SW Mountain Home Road

Sherwood, OR 97140



ponziwines.com