 Calendar Home
Location:Illahe Vineyards
Map:3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon, 97338, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/valentines-at-illahe-vineyards/
All Dates:Feb 17, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Valentines at Illahe Vineyards

Celebrate Valentines at Illahe!
We are excited to release our very limited and anticipated 2016 Estate Lagrein.
In addition, we will also be pairing our current releases of whites and estate pinot noirs with artisan cheeses and a warm wild mushroom risotto.
Tasting Fee is $15 refunded with a $50 purchase
Free for Club members

Illahe Vineyards
Illahe Vineyards 97338 3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon, 97338, United States
