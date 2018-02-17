Valentines at Illahe Vineyards

Celebrate Valentines at Illahe!

We are excited to release our very limited and anticipated 2016 Estate Lagrein.

In addition, we will also be pairing our current releases of whites and estate pinot noirs with artisan cheeses and a warm wild mushroom risotto.

Tasting Fee is $15 refunded with a $50 purchase

Free for Club members