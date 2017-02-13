|Location:
|Stoller Family Estate
|Map:
|16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/valentines-weekend-candy-buffet/
|All Dates:
Valentine's Weekend Candy Buffet
Our Valentine’s Weekend Candy Buffet is back! Visit our tasting room from 11am-5pm and enjoy assorted candies while tasting our Rosé and Brut Rosé.
Valentine's Weekend Candy Buffet
Our Valentine’s Weekend Candy Buffet is back! Visit our tasting room from 11am-5pm and enjoy assorted candies while tasting our Rosé and Brut Rosé.
Stoller Family Estate
Stoller Family Estate 16161 16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114, USA