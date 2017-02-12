 Calendar Home
Location:Stoller Family Estate
Map:16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/valentines-weekend-candy-buffet/
All Dates:Feb 11, 2017
Feb 12, 2017
Feb 13, 2017

Valentine's Weekend Candy Buffet

Our Valentine’s Weekend Candy Buffet is back! Visit our tasting room from 11am-5pm and enjoy assorted candies while tasting our Rosé and Brut Rosé.

Stoller Family Estate
Stoller Family Estate 16161 16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

