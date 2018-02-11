Valentine's Day Weekend at Natalie's Estate

We will be tasting a wonderful variety of Natalie’s Estate wines paired with with a large assortment of decadent chocolates!

Saturday & Sunday,

February 10th & 11th

from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

No reservations needed! Come enjoy with your favorite Valentine!

There is a $15.00 tasting fee for non-Cellar Club members

and a 10% discount on case purchases.

Cellar Club members – there are no tasting fees for you and your guests and a 15% discount on any purchases.

If you have any questions please email or call us at 503- 807-5008.