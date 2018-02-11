 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg, OR, 97132, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/valentines-day-weekend-at-natalies-estate/
All Dates:Feb 10, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 11, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Valentine's Day Weekend at Natalie's Estate

We will be tasting a wonderful variety of Natalie’s Estate wines paired with with a large assortment of decadent chocolates!

Saturday & Sunday,
February 10th & 11th
from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.
No reservations needed! Come enjoy with your favorite Valentine!

There is a $15.00 tasting fee for non-Cellar Club members
and a 10% discount on case purchases.

Cellar Club members – there are no tasting fees for you and your guests and a 15% discount on any purchases.

If you have any questions please email or call us at 503- 807-5008.

Natalie's Estate Winery
Natalie's Estate Winery 16825 16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg, OR, 97132, United States
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

