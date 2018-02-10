|Location:
|Natalie's Estate Winery
|Map:
|16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg, OR, 97132, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/valentines-day-weekend-at-natalies-estate/
|All Dates:
Valentine's Day Weekend at Natalie's Estate
We will be tasting a wonderful variety of Natalie’s Estate wines paired with with a large assortment of decadent chocolates!
Saturday & Sunday,
February 10th & 11th
from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.
No reservations needed! Come enjoy with your favorite Valentine!
There is a $15.00 tasting fee for non-Cellar Club members
and a 10% discount on case purchases.
Cellar Club members – there are no tasting fees for you and your guests and a 15% discount on any purchases.
If you have any questions please email or call us at 503- 807-5008.