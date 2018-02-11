 Calendar Home
Location:Arcane Cellars Tasting Room
Map:22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503.868.7076
Email:jeff@arcanecellars.com
Website:http://arcanecellars.com/valentines-day-chocolate-and-wine-pairing/
All Dates:Feb 11, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Valentine's Day Chocolate & Wine/Music

Join Arcane Cellars for a wine and chocolate pairing with Missionary Chocolates. Bring your Valentine with you to sample the latest chocolate truffle flavors and pair them with our great wines!

We are also pleased to offer live music performed by Jackie and Jason (1 – 3 pm), and a locally designed jewelry trunk show. A special Valentine’s Day menu will be available for purchase from Bleu Belle Mobile Kitchen.

 

Fee: $10 non-club members/FREE to members

Looking for a way to treat that special someone in your life?

