Valentine's Day Chocolate & Wine/Music

Join Arcane Cellars for a wine and chocolate pairing with Missionary Chocolates. Bring your Valentine with you to sample the latest chocolate truffle flavors and pair them with our great wines!



We are also pleased to offer live music performed by Jackie and Jason (1 – 3 pm), and a locally designed jewelry trunk show. A special Valentine’s Day menu will be available for purchase from Bleu Belle Mobile Kitchen.

Fee: $10 non-club members/FREE to members