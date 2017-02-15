 Calendar Home
Valentine's Celebration with Fairsing Vineyard

Join Fairsing Vineyard for a Valentine’s Celebration February 11 through 14 pairing delicious custom chocolates with limited production Pinot noir.

Honest Chocolates will craft custom treats to complement a stunning flight of estate grown Pinot noir. Valentine’s Celebration tasting fee of $25 includes tasting flight and artisanal chocolate. Wine Club members complimentary.

Gift packages of wines, large format bottless, wooden gift boxes and Honest Chocolates available.

Celebrate with your Valentine at Fairsing Vineyard sipping wine, strolling the labyrinth, warming by the fire and enjoying majestic views of the Willamette Valley.

