Location: Terra Vina Wines Map: 585 NE 3rd St, McMinnville, OR, 97128, United States Website: http://premierwineevents.com/event/valentines-weekend-at-terra-vina/ All Dates: Feb 8, 2018 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Feb 9, 2018 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Feb 10, 2018 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Feb 11, 2018 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Feb 12, 2018 12:00 am - 7:00 pm



Valentine’s Weekend at Terra Vina

Invite your plus one and enjoy specials all weekend long including Two for One tastings, huge discounts on our current releases, and more!