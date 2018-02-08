|Location:
|Terra Vina Wines
|585 NE 3rd St, McMinnville, OR, 97128, United States
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/valentines-weekend-at-terra-vina/
Valentine’s Weekend at Terra Vina
Invite your plus one and enjoy specials all weekend long including Two for One tastings, huge discounts on our current releases, and more!
Terra Vina Wines
