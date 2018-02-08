 Calendar Home
Location:Terra Vina Wines
Map:585 NE 3rd St, McMinnville, OR, 97128, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/valentines-weekend-at-terra-vina/
All Dates:Feb 8, 2018 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Feb 9, 2018 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Feb 10, 2018 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Feb 11, 2018 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Feb 12, 2018 12:00 am - 7:00 pm

Valentine’s Weekend at Terra Vina

Invite your plus one and enjoy specials all weekend long including Two for One tastings, huge discounts on our current releases, and more!

Terra Vina Wines
Terra Vina Wines 97128 585 NE 3rd St, McMinnville, OR, 97128, United States
