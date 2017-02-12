|Location:
Valentine’s Weekend at Erath Winery
Toast your true love at Erath Winery and our caricaturist will immortalize the moment on paper.
Enjoy a decadent chocolate treat as you taste through our special Valentine’s flight, then snuggle up while our artist renders a keepsake that you’ll treasure for years to come. Wine by the glass or bottle and food trays will also be available for purchase. 21 and older only please.
$15/person at the door
Explorer and Enthusiast club members: 4 complimentary tickets
Elite wine club members: 8 complimentary tickets.