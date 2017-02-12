 Calendar Home
Location:Erath Winery
Map:9409 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/valentines-weekend-at-erath-winery/
All Dates:Feb 11, 2017
Feb 12, 2017
Feb 13, 2017

Valentine’s Weekend at Erath Winery

Toast your true love at Erath Winery and our caricaturist will immortalize the moment on paper.

Enjoy a decadent chocolate treat as you taste through our special Valentine’s flight, then snuggle up while our artist renders a keepsake that you’ll treasure for years to come. Wine by the glass or bottle and food trays will also be available for purchase. 21 and older only please.

$15/person at the door
Explorer and Enthusiast club members: 4 complimentary tickets
Elite wine club members: 8 complimentary tickets.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

