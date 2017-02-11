Valentine’s Weekend at Erath Winery

Toast your true love at Erath Winery and our caricaturist will immortalize the moment on paper.

Enjoy a decadent chocolate treat as you taste through our special Valentine’s flight, then snuggle up while our artist renders a keepsake that you’ll treasure for years to come. Wine by the glass or bottle and food trays will also be available for purchase. 21 and older only please.

$15/person at the door

Explorer and Enthusiast club members: 4 complimentary tickets

Elite wine club members: 8 complimentary tickets.