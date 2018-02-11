 Calendar Home
Location:Angela Estate Tasting Room
Map:1326 N Highway 99W, Dundee, OR, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/valentines-weekend/
All Dates:Feb 10, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 11, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Valentine’s Weekend

February 10th-11th – Join us Pre-Valentine’s Weekend for a special flight. We will have flowers and chocolates from local vendors to accompany your tasting experience. Open 10 – 5 daily.

Angela Estate Tasting Room
Angela Estate Tasting Room 1326 N Highway 99W, Dundee, OR, United States
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

