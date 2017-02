Location: Winter's Hill Vineyard Map: 6451 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR 97114 Website: http://premierwineevents.com/event/valentines-fondue-3/ All Dates: Feb 11, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Feb 12, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm



Valentine’s Fondue

Tired of chocolate for Valentine’s Day? Join us to celebrate Valentine’s weekend with wine and fondue. We will have cheese fondue going all day to pair with your flight of wine.

$15 covers tasting fee and fondue.

The Beautiful Pig will be here sampling their locally sourced and made charcuterie.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1848060662139082/