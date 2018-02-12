 Calendar Home
Location:Patton Valley Vineyard
Map:9449 SW Old Highway 47, Gaston, OR, 97119, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/valentines-day-rose-release/
All Dates:Feb 10, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 11, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 12, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 13, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 14, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 15, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 16, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 17, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 18, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Valentine’s Day Rose Release

Who wants a dozen roses when you can get a dozen Rosés!?! Celebrate this Valentine’s Day with the release of our highly anticipated 2017 Pinot Noir Rosé. Special flights will be poured both weekends.

Club members, pre-order our 2017 Pinot Noir Rosé a full week prior to the public release. Wine won’t be available for pick-up until February 10th. Visit pattonvalley.com and login to your account to order or call us at 503.985.3445.

