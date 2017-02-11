 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128-8546
Phone: 5038433100
Email:linda@yamhill.com
Website:http://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=valentine-s-sip-shop--1484253858--188
All Dates:Feb 11, 2017 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Valentine's Sip & Shop

Not sure what to get the special lady in your life for Valentine's Day? Give her the gift of shopping! Better yet, give her the gift of shopping while drinking wine! Plus, live music by the wonderful Petra Bolton!

Join us for the crowd pleasing event that was so popular, we had to recreate it! There will be vendors offering beautiful Jewelry, delicious chocolates, personalized bags, handmade cards and antiques to boot. This is sure to be a wonderful day together, after all, the gift of each others company is the best gift of all.

Vendors include:

Robin's Nest Jewelry

LéPetit Tresor Antique Treasures

The Wandering Vine Chocolates

Go Crafty Handmade Cards

Thirty-One Bags

Pick up a gift for your sweeheart, or bring them by for a couple sipping and shopping experience!

