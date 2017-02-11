|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Vineyards
|Map:
|16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128-8546
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|linda@yamhill.com
|Website:
|http://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=valentine-s-sip-shop--1484253858--188
|All Dates:
Valentine's Sip & Shop
Not sure what to get the special lady in your life for Valentine's Day? Give her the gift of shopping! Better yet, give her the gift of shopping while drinking wine! Plus, live music by the wonderful Petra Bolton!
Join us for the crowd pleasing event that was so popular, we had to recreate it! There will be vendors offering beautiful Jewelry, delicious chocolates, personalized bags, handmade cards and antiques to boot. This is sure to be a wonderful day together, after all, the gift of each others company is the best gift of all.
Vendors include:
Robin's Nest Jewelry
LéPetit Tresor Antique Treasures
The Wandering Vine Chocolates
Go Crafty Handmade Cards
Thirty-One Bags
Pick up a gift for your sweeheart, or bring them by for a couple sipping and shopping experience!