Valentine's Sip & Shop

Not sure what to get the special lady in your life for Valentine's Day? Give her the gift of shopping! Better yet, give her the gift of shopping while drinking wine! Plus, live music by the wonderful Petra Bolton!



Join us for the crowd pleasing event that was so popular, we had to recreate it! There will be vendors offering beautiful Jewelry, delicious chocolates, personalized bags, handmade cards and antiques to boot. This is sure to be a wonderful day together, after all, the gift of each others company is the best gift of all.



Vendors include:



Robin's Nest Jewelry



LéPetit Tresor Antique Treasures



The Wandering Vine Chocolates



Go Crafty Handmade Cards



Thirty-One Bags