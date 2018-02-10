|Location:
|Winter's Hill Estate
|Map:
|6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-864-4592
|Email:
|paul@wintershillwine.com
|Website:
|http://wintershillwine.com/events/valentines-fondue/
|All Dates:
Valentine's Fondue
Tired of chocolate for Valentine’s Day? Join us to celebrate Valentine’s weekend with wine and fondue. We will have cheese fondue going all day to pair with your flight of wine.
$15 covers tasting fee and fondue.
11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Fee: $15
