Valentine's Day Lunch

Valentine’s Lunch



Create an entire day of pampering for your special someone starting with a romantic Valentine’s Lunch. Savor the moment with the spectacular wine, food and scenic views of Youngberg Hill. Chef Dustin Joseph of Biscuit and Pickles Catering has prepared the perfect pairing of food, wine and love with the following menu:

Amuse

Crisp duck confit, port cherry glace, profiterole

Wild mushroom duxelle, herbed goat cheese, crostini

2015 Youngberg Hill Aspen Chardonnay



1st course

Roasted winter squash, Dungeness crab salad, shaved fennel, truffle oil

2015 Youngberg Hill Pinot Blanc



2nd course

Whole roasted salmon filet, parsnip puree, olive oil crisp kale, local berry coulis

2014 Youngberg Hill Natasha Pinot Noir



3rd course

Lavender infused crème burlee, passionfruit shortbread cookie

2013 Jordan Pinot Noir



Reserve your spot today at $50 per person for a perfectly planned, paired and poetic experience to give your valentine.



Check out more of Chef Dustin here: http://biscuitandpickles.com/our-team-marquee/

Fee: $50/pp