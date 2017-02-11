|Location:
|Youngberg Hill
|Map:
|10660 SW Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|(503) 472-2727
|Email:
|info@youngberghill.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/valentines-day-lunch-tickets-31302186683?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=escb&utm-source=cp&utm-term=listing
|All Dates:
Valentine's Day Lunch
Valentine’s Lunch
Create an entire day of pampering for your special someone starting with a romantic Valentine’s Lunch. Savor the moment with the spectacular wine, food and scenic views of Youngberg Hill. Chef Dustin Joseph of Biscuit and Pickles Catering has prepared the perfect pairing of food, wine and love with the following menu:
Amuse
Crisp duck confit, port cherry glace, profiterole
Wild mushroom duxelle, herbed goat cheese, crostini
2015 Youngberg Hill Aspen Chardonnay
1st course
Roasted winter squash, Dungeness crab salad, shaved fennel, truffle oil
2015 Youngberg Hill Pinot Blanc
2nd course
Whole roasted salmon filet, parsnip puree, olive oil crisp kale, local berry coulis
2014 Youngberg Hill Natasha Pinot Noir
3rd course
Lavender infused crème burlee, passionfruit shortbread cookie
2013 Jordan Pinot Noir
Reserve your spot today at $50 per person for a perfectly planned, paired and poetic experience to give your valentine.
Check out more of Chef Dustin here: http://biscuitandpickles.com/our-team-marquee/
Fee: $50/pp
Create an entire day of pampering for your special someone starting with a romantic lunch.