Valentine's Day Artist Reception

Spending Valentine's Day on the Oregon coast? Start your evening with wine, live entertainment, and an artist reception at Noble Estate Newport.



From 4-6 pm meet local artist Alice Martin, whose stunning photographs of the Oregon coast and Pacific Northwest are currently featured in our Newport tasting room.



Noble Estate's award winning wines will be available to enjoy. You can create your own tasting flight or pick a favorite glass/bottle. Regional bubbles and craft beers available.