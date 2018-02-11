 Calendar Home
Location:Hawkins Cellars Tasting Room
Map:990 Hwy 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-554-9885
Email:ben@hawkinscellars.com
Website:http://www.hawkinscellars.com
All Dates:Feb 10, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 11, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Valentine's Chocolate & Wine Pairing

Please join us in Dundee on Saturday and Sunday, February 10th and 11th, for our annual Valentine’s & Chocolate Celebration. We’re pairing Honest Chocolates Newberg wine-infused truffles with our big bold reds. Start early, as we will have a chocolate-filled wine glass GIVEAWAY to the first 40 guests each day!! In addition we will be releasing two wines, our Boushey Syrah and Enigma Pinot Noir, and serving artisan flat bread pizza.

 

Fee: $20.00

Join us for some pre-Valentine’s Day fun at our Dundee tasting room!

Hawkins Cellars Tasting Room
Hawkins Cellars Tasting Room 97115 990 Hwy 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
February (2018)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS