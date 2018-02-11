Valentine's Chocolate & Wine Pairing

Please join us in Dundee on Saturday and Sunday, February 10th and 11th, for our annual Valentine’s & Chocolate Celebration. We’re pairing Honest Chocolates Newberg wine-infused truffles with our big bold reds. Start early, as we will have a chocolate-filled wine glass GIVEAWAY to the first 40 guests each day!! In addition we will be releasing two wines, our Boushey Syrah and Enigma Pinot Noir, and serving artisan flat bread pizza.

Fee: $20.00