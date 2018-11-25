 Calendar Home
Location:Utopia Vineyard Tasting Room
Map:17445 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: (503) 687-1671
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/utopia-thanksgiving-weekend-in-wine-country.html
All Dates:Nov 23, 2018 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nov 24, 2018 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nov 25, 2018 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Utopia Thanksgiving Weekend in Wine Country

Featuring a preview of our new 2015 Utopia Vineyard Estate Reserve "Clone 777" Pinot-noir. Taste elegant estate wines at the vineyard in the Ribbon Ridge AVA.

$15 tasting fee includes 5 single vineyard wines, artisan breads and cheeses. Come picnic in the vineyard in the heart of America's Burgundy!

 

Fee: $15

