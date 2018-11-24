|Location:
|Utopia Vineyard Tasting Room
|Map:
|17445 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|(503) 687-1671
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/utopia-thanksgiving-weekend-in-wine-country.html
|All Dates:
Utopia Thanksgiving Weekend in Wine Country
Featuring a preview of our new 2015 Utopia Vineyard Estate Reserve "Clone 777" Pinot-noir. Taste elegant estate wines at the vineyard in the Ribbon Ridge AVA.
$15 tasting fee includes 5 single vineyard wines, artisan breads and cheeses. Come picnic in the vineyard in the heart of America's Burgundy!
Fee: $15