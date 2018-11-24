Utopia Thanksgiving Weekend in Wine Country

Featuring a preview of our new 2015 Utopia Vineyard Estate Reserve "Clone 777" Pinot-noir. Taste elegant estate wines at the vineyard in the Ribbon Ridge AVA.



$15 tasting fee includes 5 single vineyard wines, artisan breads and cheeses. Come picnic in the vineyard in the heart of America's Burgundy!

Fee: $15