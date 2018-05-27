 Calendar Home
Location:Utopia Vineyard Tasting Room
Map:17445 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: (503) 687-1671
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/utopia-memorial-weekend-in-wine-country.html
All Dates:May 26, 2018 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
May 27, 2018 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
May 28, 2018 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Utopia Memorial Weekend in Wine Country

Join us at the vineyard for a Memorial Weekend Celebration in Wine Country. Taste elegant estate wines, enjoy spectacular vistas from our tasting room at the vineyard in the Ribbon Ridge AVA. Try our new Estate Reserve 2014 Pinot Noir, Paradise". Enjoy a picnic in the Heart of America's Burgundy!

"The cost of freedom is always high, but Americans have always paid it. And one path we shall never choose, and that is the path of surrender, or submission" (said John F. Kennedy)

Join us at the vineyard for a Memorial Weekend Celebration in Wine Country. Taste elegant estate wines, enjoy spectacular vistas from our tasting room at the vineyard in the Ribbon Ridge AVA. Try our new Estate Reserve 2014 Pinot Noir, Paradise". Enjoy a picnic in the Heart of America's Burgundy! "The cost of freedom is always high, but Americans have always paid it. And one path we shall never choose, ...
Utopia Vineyard Tasting Room
Utopia Vineyard Tasting Room 17445 17445 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
May (2018)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS