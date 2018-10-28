 Calendar Home
Location:Utopia Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:17445 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: (503) 687-1671
Email:info@utopiawine.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/utopia-halloween-party-32589.html
All Dates:Oct 27, 2018 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Oct 28, 2018 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Utopia Halloween Party

Halloween evolved from the ancient Celtic holiday of Samhain, but over the centuries Halloween transitioned from a pagan ritual to a day of parties, costumes, jack-o-lanterns and trick-or-treating.

With that in mind we will be celebrating Halloween here at the Tasting Room and Vineyard on Saturday and Sunday the 27th and 28th of October.

There will be plenty of food and sweet treats on hand and of course lots of great wine! As a special treat we will be offering 15% off on any wine purchase for anyone who comes to the tasting room in costume! Club members in costume will receive an additional 15% off their standard club price!

Hope to see you there!

Fee: $Free

