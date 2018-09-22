Utopia Annual Harvest Day Celebration

Please join us from 5:00 until 8:00 PM on Saturday, September 22nd, for dinner, a vineyard tour, live music and, of course, plenty of delicious wines.



This is our biggest social event of the year at Utopia, so we are very eager for you to be a part of it. Two people may attend for each membership and, because the chef needs to plan how much food to prepare, it is essential that you make a reservation. The cost for the event is $75 per person, which we can charge to the credit card we have on file for you. However, if you are planning to attend, we do need you to RSVP no later than September 18 in order to secure a spot on the guest list.



We are planning a splendid afternoon at the vineyard. In addition to leading a vineyard tour, we will have live music and I will also be pouring an array of wonderful wines, including our newest 2013 reserve bottling of Clone 777, which was done 100% Whole Cluster.



The chef is planning a glorious feast, specifically created to match perfectly with the wines we will be serving.



You may RSVP by reply email or call us at (503) 687-1671 and leave a voicemail. Parking is limited, so, if you are planning to attend with other Tasting Society members, we strongly recommend that you carpool.



Hope to see you at the Harvest Party!



Cheers,



Daniel

Fee: $75