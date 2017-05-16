USA Trade Tasting and Conference - 2017

USA Trade Tasting (USATT) is an annual trade event in New York that helps producers connect with wine, beer, spirits importers, distributors, retailers and the US press.



If you are a producer of wine, beer or spirits or a US importer looking to grow, USATT is the ideal platform to help you connect with state distributors, importers and retailers in the USA. The event is thematic so that all participants in the trade are open to business. The event is B2B ONLY with the sole purpose of exposing brands to connect with new buyers and vice versa.

Fee: $3200