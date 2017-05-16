 Calendar Home
Location:125 W 18th St New York, NY 10011 United States
Map:125 W 18th St, New York City, United States 10011
Phone: 8554811112
Email:satyajit@beveragetradenetwork.com
Website:http://New York 125 W 18th St New York, NY 10011
All Dates:May 16, 2017 - May 17, 2017

USA Trade Tasting and Conference - 2017

USA Trade Tasting (USATT) is an annual trade event in New York that helps producers connect with wine, beer, spirits importers, distributors, retailers and the US press.

If you are a producer of wine, beer or spirits or a US importer looking to grow, USATT is the ideal platform to help you connect with state distributors, importers and retailers in the USA. The event is thematic so that all participants in the trade are open to business. The event is B2B ONLY with the sole purpose of exposing brands to connect with new buyers and vice versa.

 

Fee: $3200

USATT is the perfect event for wine, beer or spirits producer or an USA importer.

125 W 18th St New York, NY 10011 United States
125 W 18th St New York, NY 10011 United States 10011 125 W 18th St, New York City, United States 10011
May (2017)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS