|Location:
|Metropolitan Pavilion
|Map:
|25 W 18th St New York, USA, New York City, New York 10011
|Phone:
|+1 855 481 1112
|Email:
|info@usatradetasting.com
|Website:
|http://www.usatradetasting.com/
|All Dates:
USA Trade Tasting 2018
Wine, Beer & Spirits industries:
USATT is an annual show for retailers, sommeliers, bartenders, importers and distributors to network, learn and find new opportunities to grow. Every year, the USATT Show brings together small and medium sized importers, distributors, retailers and press professionals of the US wine, spirits and beer industry for 2 days of learning, buying and selling, networking and fun — all designed to help participants grow their bottom line.
Date: 15 & 16 May, 2018
Timings: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
About USATT Organizer - Beverage Trade Network
Beverage Trade Network (BTN) is a leading online marketing and B2B networking platform servicing suppliers, buyers and beverage professionals in the global beverage industry. BTN provides a selection of sourcing solutions for importers and distributors as well as an extensive range of marketing and distribution services for international suppliers. BTN also runs a line-up of B2B trade shows around the world. For more information about BTN, please visit www.beveragetradenetwork.com
Fee: $450 – $2,800