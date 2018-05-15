USA Trade Tasting 2018

Wine, Beer & Spirits industries:



USATT is an annual show for retailers, sommeliers, bartenders, importers and distributors to network, learn and find new opportunities to grow. Every year, the USATT Show brings together small and medium sized importers, distributors, retailers and press professionals of the US wine, spirits and beer industry for 2 days of learning, buying and selling, networking and fun — all designed to help participants grow their bottom line.

Location: Metropolitan Pavillion, 125 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011, USA



Date: 15 & 16 May, 2018

Timings: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm



Website: http://www.usatradetasting.com



About USATT Organizer - Beverage Trade Network

Beverage Trade Network (BTN) is a leading online marketing and B2B networking platform servicing suppliers, buyers and beverage professionals in the global beverage industry. BTN provides a selection of sourcing solutions for importers and distributors as well as an extensive range of marketing and distribution services for international suppliers. BTN also runs a line-up of B2B trade shows around the world. For more information about BTN, please visit www.beveragetradenetwork.com



Email: info@usatradetasting.com

Phone No.: +1 855 481 1112

Fee: $450 – $2,800