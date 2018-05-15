 Calendar Home
Location:Metropolitan Pavilion
Map:25 W 18th St New York, USA, New York City, New York 10011
Phone: +1 855 481 1112
Email:info@usatradetasting.com
Website:http://www.usatradetasting.com/
All Dates:May 15, 2018 - May 16, 2018 USATT 2018 is a 2 day event for wine, beer & spirits industries which aims to bring the small, medium & large sized distributors, importers & retailers together.

USA Trade Tasting 2018

Wine, Beer & Spirits industries:

USATT is an annual show for retailers, sommeliers, bartenders, importers and distributors to network, learn and find new opportunities to grow. Every year, the USATT Show brings together small and medium sized importers, distributors, retailers and press professionals of the US wine, spirits and beer industry for 2 days of learning, buying and selling, networking and fun — all designed to help participants grow their bottom line.
Location: Metropolitan Pavillion, 125 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011, USA

Date: 15 & 16 May, 2018
Timings: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Website: http://www.usatradetasting.com

About USATT Organizer - Beverage Trade Network
Beverage Trade Network (BTN) is a leading online marketing and B2B networking platform servicing suppliers, buyers and beverage professionals in the global beverage industry. BTN provides a selection of sourcing solutions for importers and distributors as well as an extensive range of marketing and distribution services for international suppliers. BTN also runs a line-up of B2B trade shows around the world. For more information about BTN, please visit www.beveragetradenetwork.com

Email: info@usatradetasting.com
Phone No.: +1 855 481 1112

Fee: $450 – $2,800

