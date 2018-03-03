UnWined

Sip & savor award-winning wine during this tasting event which occurs immediately following the official wine competition for the 2018 Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival. Visit Astoria, Oregon and spend an evening previewing the Festival’s selection of Oregon wines at this small wine tasting event.



WHEN: Saturday, March 3, 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.



WHERE: The Liberty Theatre, Astoria, Oregon



WHO: Anyone 21+ is welcome to purchase tickets and attend.



Tickets are $40 each and include 10 tasting tokens, a souvenir glass, appetizers, live music and more.

