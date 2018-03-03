|Location:
|The Liberty Theatre
|Map:
|1203 Commercial Street, Astoria, OR 97103
|Phone:
|503-325-6311
|Email:
|events@oldoregon.com
|Website:
|http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eezq86ll4007010e&llr=nhjlmidab
|All Dates:
UnWined
Sip & savor award-winning wine during this tasting event which occurs immediately following the official wine competition for the 2018 Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival. Visit Astoria, Oregon and spend an evening previewing the Festival’s selection of Oregon wines at this small wine tasting event.
WHEN: Saturday, March 3, 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
WHERE: The Liberty Theatre, Astoria, Oregon
WHO: Anyone 21+ is welcome to purchase tickets and attend.
Tickets are $40 each and include 10 tasting tokens, a souvenir glass, appetizers, live music and more.
Fee: $40.
Sip & savor award-winning, Oregon wine in historic downtown Astoria.