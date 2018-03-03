 Calendar Home
Location:The Liberty Theatre
Map:1203 Commercial Street, Astoria, OR 97103
Phone: 503-325-6311
Email:events@oldoregon.com
Website:http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eezq86ll4007010e&llr=nhjlmidab
All Dates:Mar 3, 2018 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

UnWined

Sip & savor award-winning wine during this tasting event which occurs immediately following the official wine competition for the 2018 Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival. Visit Astoria, Oregon and spend an evening previewing the Festival’s selection of Oregon wines at this small wine tasting event.

WHEN: Saturday, March 3, 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Liberty Theatre, Astoria, Oregon

WHO: Anyone 21+ is welcome to purchase tickets and attend.

Tickets are $40 each and include 10 tasting tokens, a souvenir glass, appetizers, live music and more.

 

Fee: $40.

Sip & savor award-winning, Oregon wine in historic downtown Astoria.

The Liberty Theatre
The Liberty Theatre 97103 1203 Commercial Street, Astoria, OR 97103
March (2018)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS