Unravelling the Mysteries of Cold Soaking Workshop

Speakers: Dr. Vincent Gerbaux, Dr. James Osborne



While cold soaking is a process that many winemakers employ during the production of Pinot noir wine, the impact of this technique on wine quality and how to manage this process is relatively unknown. Join us for this half-day workshop where we will examine the winemaking technique of cold soaking and discuss some of the latest research investigating the role of grape microflora during cold soaking.



Topics to be covered include:



History of the cold soaking process in Burgundy

Impact of yeast present during cold soaking on Pinot noir wine volatiles

Utilizing non-Saccharomyces yeast to prevent spoilage issues during cold soaking

Tastings of cold soak trial wines



Vincent Gerbaux is a Wine Microbiologist with over 30 years' experience researching wine bacteria and yeast. He joined the ITV (Technical Institute of Vine and Wine, now called IFV French Institute of Vine and Wine), in 1985 then joined IFV Beaune in 1988. Vincent manages an ongoing project at IFV selecting strains of Saccharomyces and non-Saccharomyces yeast for winemaking applications.



James Osborne is an Associate Professor and Enology Extension Specialist in the Food Science and Technology Department at Oregon State University. James focues on the impact of wine microorganisms such as lactic acid bacteria, Brettanomyces, and non-Saccharomyces yeast on wine quality. In addition, James also teaches undergraduate and graduate classes in support of the enology and viticulture program at Oregon State University.



This workshop sponsored by: OSU Food Science and Technology, OSU Extension Service, OSU Oregon Wine Research Institute (OWRI), and Lallemond.

Fee: $75