 Calendar Home
Location:Metropolitan Pavilion
Map:125 W 18th St, New York, New York, New York 10011
Phone: +1 941 592-9254 (USA)
Email:info@usatradetasting.com
Website:http://usatradetasting.com/
All Dates:May 16, 2017 - May 17, 2017

United States Trade Tasting 2017

USA Trade Tasting (USATT) is an annual trade only event in New York City helping producers connect with wine, beer, spirits importers, distributors, retailers and press of USA.
If you are a wine, beer or spirits producer or an USA importer looking to grow, USATT is the perfect platform to help you connect with state distributors, importers and retailers in USA. The event is themed such that all trade attendees are open for business. The event is B2B ONLY with the sole purpose for exhibiting brands to connect with new buyers and vice-versa.

 

Fee: $600 - $2700

