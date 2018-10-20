Underwood Mtn Wineries' Harvest Revelry

Join AniChe Cellars, Hawkins Cellars, White Salmon Vineyards and Willow Wine Cellars in our second annual harvest celebration! Revel with us in the bounty of harvest at the vineyards and wineries! Enjoy a day learning more about the intracies of the winemaking process while taking in scenic Gorge vistas from Underwood Mountain.

Attendees will receive a commemorative wine glass and one large tasting pour at each winery, paired with special house-made or locally curated tapas. Wineries will be featuring wine education activities (from vineyard tours to grape stomping to barrel tastings) and special discounts on award-winning wines!

$1 from each ticket sale will be donated to Washington Gorge Action Programs. WGAP helps individuals and families in the communities of Skamania and Klickitat counties. Each year, thousands of people turn to WGAP for assistance and solutions with programs including Nutrition Assistance, Emergency Shelter, and Domestic Violence Prevention Services.



Participating Wineries: Open from noon - 5 p.m.

AniChe Cellars 71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651 | 360.831.7266

Hawkins Cellars 10401 Cook-Underwood Rd, Underwood, WA 98651 | 541.946.3487

White Salmon Vineyard Tasting Room 63281 WA-14 Underwood, WA 98651 | 509.493.4640

Willow Wine Cellars 10481 Cook-Underwood Rd, Underwood, WA 98651 | 541.400.8613



Featured Events

11 a.m. Pre-tasting Vineyard Tour at White Salmon Vineyard Take a guided tour of White Salmon Vineyard and learn what makes Underwood Mountain and the White Salmon Region an ideal location for wine grapes. RSVP during registration.

2 - 3:30 p.m. Grape Stomp at AniChe Cellars Feel the fruit between your toes with a customary grape stomp. Wear white for best results. RSVP during registration.

Why not make a weekend out of it?

STAY -

Husum Riverside B and B - White Salmon, WA

Hampton Inn - Hood River, OR

Best Western Plus, Hood River Inn - Hood River, OR

EAT -

Red Bluff Tap House - Stevenson, WA

Henni’s Kitchen & Bar - White Salmon, WA

Everybody’s Brewering - White Salmon WA

PLAY - Explore Hikes on the Washington side of the Gorge

Lyle Cherry Orchard

Catherine Creek Arch Loop

Hardy & Rodney Falls

Klickitat Trail

GETTING HERE - Hire a designated driver

Martin's Gorge Tours

MountNbarreL



You must be 21 years or older to purchase a ticket to this event or drink wine. Children are welcome to attend with parents.

Fee: $20-$25