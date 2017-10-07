Underwood Mountain Harvest Revelry

AniChe Cellars, Hawkins Cellars, White Salmon Vineyard and Willow Wine Cellars have joined together for our inaugural harvest celebration. Each winery will be providing you with harvest activities from grape stomps to wine making demonstrations with special deals on wines! Meet the winemakers and experience the excitement of crush. For $15 you can pick up a commemorative glass which entitles each guest to one large tasting pour at each winery paired with a special house made tapas. Additional tastings will be available. Wineries will be open from Noon - 6pm, check with each winery for special activities and events! $1.00 from each glass sale will be donated to the Underwood Community Center.



Located 5 minutes from downtown Hood River.

Fee: $15