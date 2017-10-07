 Calendar Home
Location:The Wineries of Underwood Mountain
Map:63281 WA-14, Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: 509.493.4640
Email:underwoodmountainwine@gmail.com
Website:http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3081977
All Dates:Oct 7, 2017 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Underwood Mountain Harvest Revelry

AniChe Cellars, Hawkins Cellars, White Salmon Vineyard and Willow Wine Cellars have joined together for our inaugural harvest celebration. Each winery will be providing you with harvest activities from grape stomps to wine making demonstrations with special deals on wines! Meet the winemakers and experience the excitement of crush. For $15 you can pick up a commemorative glass which entitles each guest to one large tasting pour at each winery paired with a special house made tapas. Additional tastings will be available. Wineries will be open from Noon - 6pm, check with each winery for special activities and events! $1.00 from each glass sale will be donated to the Underwood Community Center.

Located 5 minutes from downtown Hood River.

 

Fee: $15

A progressive wine tasting on Underwood Mountain with food pairings and harvest activities.

The Wineries of Underwood Mountain
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

