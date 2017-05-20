Uncorked Wine Auction

Celebrating a decade of keeping children safe and families together, Uncorked Wine Auction is Salem's premier gala benefiting Family Building Blocks in Oregon's picturesque wine country. Over 400 guests enjoy a winemaker's reception, a gourmet meal, and the opportunity to bid on exclusive experience packages and more, culminating in a celebration with live music and dancing. Become a sponsor and reserve your spot today by contacting Sam Lewis at slewis@familbuildingblocks.org.

Fee: $200