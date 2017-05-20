 Calendar Home
Location:Zenith Vineyard
Map:5657 Zena Rd NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
Phone: 5035662132
Email:slewis@familybuildingblocks.org
Website:http://uncorkedwineauction.org/
All Dates:May 20, 2017 - May 21, 2017 May 20th, 5:00-10:00pm (calendar won't let me select just one day)

Uncorked Wine Auction

Celebrating a decade of keeping children safe and families together, Uncorked Wine Auction is Salem's premier gala benefiting Family Building Blocks in Oregon's picturesque wine country. Over 400 guests enjoy a winemaker's reception, a gourmet meal, and the opportunity to bid on exclusive experience packages and more, culminating in a celebration with live music and dancing. Become a sponsor and reserve your spot today by contacting Sam Lewis at slewis@familbuildingblocks.org.

 

Fee: $200

Zenith Vineyard
Zenith Vineyard 97304 5657 Zena Rd NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
