Location:Fox Farm Vineyards
Map:575 OR-99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 9712022146
Email:dawning@dawningsart.com
Website:http://dawningsart.com/Uncorked-Painting-at-Fox-Farm.php
All Dates:Jun 4, 2017 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Come early to get your drinks!

Uncorked Painting at Fox Farm

Join Artist, Dawning, as she guides you through creating your own masterpiece while you enjoy sipping on some tasty wine. NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED. Step-by-step painting instruction provided. Must be 21+ to drink alcohol. Bring a picnic and come early to get your drinks.

Fee: $30

Ticket price includes a glass of all materials, instruction, aprons and a 16x20 canvas

