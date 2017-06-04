|Location:
|Fox Farm Vineyards
|Map:
|575 OR-99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|9712022146
|Email:
|dawning@dawningsart.com
|Website:
|http://dawningsart.com/Uncorked-Painting-at-Fox-Farm.php
|All Dates:
Uncorked Painting at Fox Farm
Join Artist, Dawning, as she guides you through creating your own masterpiece while you enjoy sipping on some tasty wine. NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED. Step-by-step painting instruction provided. Must be 21+ to drink alcohol. Bring a picnic and come early to get your drinks.
Fee: $30
Ticket price includes a glass of all materials, instruction, aprons and a 16x20 canvas