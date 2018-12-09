Uncorked Painting

Join artist Dawning as she guides you through creating your own masterpiece while you enjoy sipping on some tasty wine. NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED. Step-by-step painting instruction provided. Must be 21+ to drink alcohol and minors (12 and older) are welcome. Bring a picnic.



In this class we will be creating “Winter Fox”



Class starts promptly at 1pm.



Ticket price includes all materials, instruction, aprons and a 16×20 take-home canvas!

Fee: $30.00