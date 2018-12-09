|Location:
|Arcane Cellars Winery
|Map:
|22350 Magness Rd. NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
|Phone:
|9712022146
|Email:
|dawning@dawningsart.com
|Website:
|http://22350 Magness Rd. NW
|All Dates:
Uncorked Painting
Join artist Dawning as she guides you through creating your own masterpiece while you enjoy sipping on some tasty wine. NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED. Step-by-step painting instruction provided. Must be 21+ to drink alcohol and minors (12 and older) are welcome. Bring a picnic.
In this class we will be creating “Winter Fox”
Class starts promptly at 1pm.
Ticket price includes all materials, instruction, aprons and a 16×20 take-home canvas!
Fee: $30.00
Join Arcane Cellars' Resident Artist for a fun and delightful afternoon of painting.