Location:Vista Hills Treehouse Tasting Room
Map:6475 Hilltop Ln., Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-864-3200
Email:info@vistahillsvineyard.com
Website:http://www.vistahillsvineyard.com
All Dates:Jul 9, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Uncommon Wine Festival

The Uncommon Wine Festival (UWF) will return on July 9th for an afternoon devoted to petite, up-and-coming Oregon wine labels. Established by Vista Hills Vineyard in 2010, this daylong gathering showcases wines even the most diehard aficionados would be hard pressed to find.
This year’s lineup includes A Cheerful Note Cellars, Leah Jorgensen Cellars, Fossil & Fawn, Paetra Wine Company, Hundred Suns Wine, Martin Woods and Joyful Noise Wine. Many of the labels are one-person operations with limited distribution and a small portfolio of experimental and hard to find wines. As such, winemakers tend to be on hand, offering unique insight into their methodologies, approaches and interpretations of vintages.

Fee: $35

8th Annual Uncommon Wine Festival

